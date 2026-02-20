In Ukraine, 7 divorces per 10 marriages in 2025 - infographic

Photo: Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

In Ukraine, people are getting married more often: for every 10 marriages, there are 7 divorces. A total of 165,587 couples entered married life in 2025, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

According to the Ministry of Justice and the State Judicial Administration, every fourth new family was formed in Kyiv. In total, the number of marriages increased in only 3 regions: Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions. And every fifth divorce occurred through the Civil Registry Office.

For comparison, in 2024, the number of new and dissolved marriages was almost the same, and in 2021 - 10 marriages for every 6 divorces.

The number of marriages in Donetsk region significantly decreased by 40%. A noticeable reduction was also observed in Cherkasy region (-15%) and Rivne region (-14%).

2,773 couples concluded marriage contracts last year and had them certified by notaries. This is the same as in 2024, but a third less than in 2021.

Recall

In Ukraine, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 280 couples officially married online through the "Diia" application. In total, more than 40 thousand couples have already used the service, including more than 1,700 military families.