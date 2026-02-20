In Ukraine, 7 divorces per 10 marriages in 2025 - infographic

$43.270.03
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Popular news
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law
February 19, 10:31 PM
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity
February 19, 11:04 PM
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The Economist
February 20, 12:15 AM
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reported
February 20, 01:28 AM
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPP
02:03 AM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
February 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 01:31 PM
February 19, 01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 11:28 AM
February 19, 11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
February 19, 11:15 AM
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
February 18, 05:10 PM
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
06:37 AM
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
06:27 AM
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity
February 19, 09:12 PM
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
February 19, 12:42 PM
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
February 19, 12:06 PM
In Ukraine, 7 divorces per 10 marriages in 2025 - infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

In 2025, 165,587 couples got married in Ukraine, with 7 divorces per 10 marriages. The number of marriages increased only in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions.

In Ukraine, 7 divorces per 10 marriages in 2025 - infographic
In Ukraine, people are getting married more often: for every 10 marriages, there are 7 divorces. A total of 165,587 couples entered married life in 2025, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

According to the Ministry of Justice and the State Judicial Administration, every fourth new family was formed in Kyiv. In total, the number of marriages increased in only 3 regions: Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions. And every fifth divorce occurred through the Civil Registry Office.

For comparison, in 2024, the number of new and dissolved marriages was almost the same, and in 2021 - 10 marriages for every 6 divorces.

The number of marriages in Donetsk region significantly decreased by 40%. A noticeable reduction was also observed in Cherkasy region (-15%) and Rivne region (-14%).

2,773 couples concluded marriage contracts last year and had them certified by notaries. This is the same as in 2024, but a third less than in 2021.

Recall

In Ukraine, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 280 couples officially married online through the "Diia" application. In total, more than 40 thousand couples have already used the service, including more than 1,700 military families.

Yevhen Ustimenko

