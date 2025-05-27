In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians drove senior students to celebrate "Slavic Culture Day". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

It is noted that the main task of the event was to consolidate in the minds of teenagers the narrative that Russia is the cradle of Slavic peoples and protects them from "Western aggression".

Pseudo-historical interpretation of the past is one of the mainstays of the Russian myth - indicate in the CNS.

They also call to ignore such events and not participate in them, so as not to become a victim of the Kremlin's propaganda machine.

In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Luhansk, the Russians held the forum "Religion and Peace". The CNS calls the event "a new farce of the Kremlin", because behind the "ostentatious spirituality" lies "hatred of everything Ukrainian".

Also, according to the CNS, Russian occupation administrations received an order to form lists of children from TOT to be sent to the so-called "recreation" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.

