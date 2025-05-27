$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In TOT, the Russians drove schoolchildren to celebrate "Slavic Culture Day" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians forced students to attend the celebrations in order to reinforce the narrative of Russia as the cradle of Slavic peoples.

In TOT, the Russians drove schoolchildren to celebrate "Slavic Culture Day" - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians drove senior students to celebrate "Slavic Culture Day". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the main task of the event was to consolidate in the minds of teenagers the narrative that Russia is the cradle of Slavic peoples and protects them from "Western aggression".

Pseudo-historical interpretation of the past is one of the mainstays of the Russian myth

- indicate in the CNS.

They also call to ignore such events and not participate in them, so as not to become a victim of the Kremlin's propaganda machine.

We will remind

In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Luhansk, the Russians held the forum "Religion and Peace". The CNS calls the event "a new farce of the Kremlin", because behind the "ostentatious spirituality" lies "hatred of everything Ukrainian".

Also, according to the CNS, Russian occupation administrations received an order to form lists of children from TOT to be sent to the so-called "recreation" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Luhansk
