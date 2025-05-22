The ruins of Donbas will become a "museum": Russia wants to preserve the memory of its crimes - CNS
Pushilin plans to "conserve" the neighborhoods in Donetsk region destroyed by Russia, in order to show tourists the ruins, passing them off as the consequences of Ukraine's actions.
Russian terrorists are planning to "conserve" the neighborhoods of Donetsk destroyed by them - "in order to preserve the memory of the tragedy from the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine." This was stated by the leader of the occupation administration, Denis Pushilin, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNS).
Pushilin proposes to show the ruins to tourists - "as an example of Stalingrad." They say, let them see "what happens when Ukraine comes."
But there is a "minor detail": these cities were destroyed not by Ukraine, but by Russia - by bombs, artillery, shelling. And now he wants to make a "hall of fame" out of it
They emphasize that this is another manipulation in the information war against Ukrainian identity.
According to the CNS, Russian occupation administrations received an order to form lists of children from TOT for sending to the so-called "recreational" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.
It was also reported that the Russian invaders teach lessons in military training for orphans in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Amrosiyivka. The instructors are militants, more than 900 children have undergone military training.
