Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 7534 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

05:40 PM • 20742 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 35644 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 136764 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 94538 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 278532 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 91356 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77202 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52695 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34156 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Погода
+11°
1m/s
75%
744mm
In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers have established control over every hectare of land through "monitoring commissions" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are creating commissions to control the use of land by farmers. The commissions decide what to sow, the products are seized at reduced prices, and the profits go to the Gauleiters.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers have established control over every hectare of land through "monitoring commissions" - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the Russians are creating "monitoring commissions" that will monitor how farmers use the land. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that now the commission will decide what to sow and who is "inefficient." The CNS claims that:

  • this is a planned economy instead of a market;
    • products are seized through fake "agro-operators" at reduced prices;
      • profits go not to the people, but to the Gauleiters.

        "In TOT - return to the USSR. The occupiers control every hectare," the CNS added.

        Recall

        According to the CNS, the occupation administrations in TOT are preparing so-called "excursions" for middle and high school students to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression," children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses."

        Russians are sending postal workers from the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine due to a shortage of personnel - CNS14.05.25, 04:06 • 3622 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        EconomyAgronomy news
        Ukraine
