In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the Russians are creating "monitoring commissions" that will monitor how farmers use the land. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that now the commission will decide what to sow and who is "inefficient." The CNS claims that:

this is a planned economy instead of a market;

products are seized through fake "agro-operators" at reduced prices;

profits go not to the people, but to the Gauleiters.

"In TOT - return to the USSR. The occupiers control every hectare," the CNS added.

Recall

According to the CNS, the occupation administrations in TOT are preparing so-called "excursions" for middle and high school students to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression," children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses."

Russians are sending postal workers from the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine due to a shortage of personnel - CNS