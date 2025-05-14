$41.540.01
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 3168 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 50256 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 55684 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 76385 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 76057 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 153545 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 72037 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156944 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149758 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90411 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Tags
Authors
Russians are sending postal workers from the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine due to a shortage of personnel - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

Due to the refusal of locals to cooperate, the occupiers are bringing postal workers from the Russian Federation, promising high salaries and housing. This is part of the change in the demographic composition of the TOT.

Russians are sending postal workers from the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine due to a shortage of personnel - CNS

The Russians decided to overcome the personnel crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) by sending postmen from their territory there. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that local postmen refuse to cooperate with the occupation authorities or have already left the region, so "the invaders are bringing in touring performers".

But this is not just "work" - it is part of changing the demographic composition

- emphasize in the CNS.

They point out that the imported "specialists" are promised high salaries and housing, taken from Ukrainians.

"This is another step in the colonization of the temporarily occupied territories," the CNS summarizes.

Let us remind you

According to the CNS, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are preparing so-called "excursions" for middle and high school students to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression", children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses".

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers are creating "Cossack classes" to militarize children - CNS14.05.25, 00:51 • 1050 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
