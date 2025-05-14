Russians are sending postal workers from the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine due to a shortage of personnel - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the refusal of locals to cooperate, the occupiers are bringing postal workers from the Russian Federation, promising high salaries and housing. This is part of the change in the demographic composition of the TOT.
The Russians decided to overcome the personnel crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) by sending postmen from their territory there. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.
Details
It is noted that local postmen refuse to cooperate with the occupation authorities or have already left the region, so "the invaders are bringing in touring performers".
But this is not just "work" - it is part of changing the demographic composition
They point out that the imported "specialists" are promised high salaries and housing, taken from Ukrainians.
"This is another step in the colonization of the temporarily occupied territories," the CNS summarizes.
Let us remind you
According to the CNS, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are preparing so-called "excursions" for middle and high school students to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression", children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses".
