The Russians decided to overcome the personnel crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) by sending postmen from their territory there. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that local postmen refuse to cooperate with the occupation authorities or have already left the region, so "the invaders are bringing in touring performers".

But this is not just "work" - it is part of changing the demographic composition - emphasize in the CNS.

They point out that the imported "specialists" are promised high salaries and housing, taken from Ukrainians.

"This is another step in the colonization of the temporarily occupied territories," the CNS summarizes.

Let us remind you

According to the CNS, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are preparing so-called "excursions" for middle and high school students to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression", children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses".

