In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1130 soldiers - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1130 invaders and destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk direction.
Over the past day, May 17, the Russian army lost 1,130 soldiers and more than 140 units of weapons and military equipment of the occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 18.05.25 approximately amounted to:
- personnel - about 973,730 (+1130) persons,
- tanks - 10832 (+1) units,
- combat armored vehicles - 22557 (+4) units,
- artillery systems - 27980 (+38) units,
- MLRS - 1387 (+1) units,
- air defense equipment - 1167 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 372 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 36385 (+107),
- cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),
- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tankers - 48900 (+91) units,
- special equipment - 3892 (+0).
Data is being updated.
Let us remind you
On Saturday, May 17, 131 combat engagements took place on the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsky direction, where 44 attacks took place, 38 of which were repelled.
