In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1130 soldiers - General Staff

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM • 122490 views

May 17, 12:09 PM • 94607 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 63074 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 72151 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 322877 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 262664 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 123977 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118790 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99413 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121820 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to create joint venture in Europe to produce Patriot weapons

May 17, 07:11 PM • 14123 views

Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic steps for peace with the President of Switzerland: details

May 17, 07:28 PM • 12771 views

The battalion commander of the 47th Magura Brigade submitted a report on dismissal: reason

May 17, 07:55 PM • 18197 views

Ukraine will receive 20 Cerberus air defense systems from Belgium

May 17, 10:57 PM • 11065 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

02:53 AM • 16859 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 377966 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 365976 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

Mark Carney

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Europe

Kyiv

United Kingdom

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 58045 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 53687 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 57885 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 68568 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

M109 howitzer

MGM-140 ATACMS

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1130 soldiers - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1130 invaders and destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk direction.

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1130 soldiers - General Staff

Over the past day, May 17, the Russian army lost 1,130 soldiers and more than 140 units of weapons and military equipment of the occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 18.05.25 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel - about 973,730 (+1130) persons,
    • tanks - 10832 (+1) units,
      • combat armored vehicles - 22557 (+4) units,
        • artillery systems - 27980 (+38) units,
          • MLRS - 1387 (+1) units,
            • air defense equipment - 1167 (+0) units,
              • aircraft - 372 (+0) units,
                • helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 36385 (+107),
                    • cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),
                      • ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,
                        • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
                          • automotive equipment and tankers - 48900 (+91) units,
                            • special equipment - 3892 (+0).

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              On Saturday, May 17, 131 combat engagements took place on the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsky direction, where 44 attacks took place, 38 of which were repelled.

                              Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion18.05.25, 02:47 • 4004 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Denmark
                              Ukraine
