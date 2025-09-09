In the USA, Ford recalls almost 1.5 million cars due to a faulty rearview camera - Reuters

Automaker Ford is recalling about 1.5 million vehicles in the United States due to problems with rearview cameras. They recorded an inverted, distorted, or empty image, Reuters reports, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The recall affects certain vehicles from the 2015 to 2019 model years: Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, and Ranger - NHTSA reported.

Ford dealers will inspect and replace vehicle cameras free of charge for owners, the US auto safety regulator said.

Also, Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International is recalling more than 250,000 rearview cameras installed on certain Ford and Stellantis models, the agency said in a separate statement.

Addition

The release of Ford's next-generation electric pickup and van has been delayed again. The company is postponing these two projects to focus on more affordable offerings.

Automaker Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 355,000 trucks in the United States due to an instrument panel display issue.