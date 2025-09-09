In the USA, Ford recalls almost 1.5 million cars due to a faulty rearview camera - Reuters

$41.250.03
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
07:10 AM • 50418 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
07:01 AM • 45457 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 28739 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 26074 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 26273 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 38503 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 54579 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28942 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50272 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine and the EU began screening the last Cluster dedicated to agricultureSeptember 9, 03:31 AM • 7362 views
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 10850 views
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 9, 05:16 AM • 9814 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 29626 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 21734 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 30199 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
07:10 AM • 50418 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
07:01 AM • 45457 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 54579 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 46137 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 22291 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 28229 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 27238 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 96230 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 53362 views
In the USA, Ford recalls almost 1.5 million cars due to a faulty rearview camera - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

Ford is recalling about 1.5 million vehicles in the US due to issues with rearview cameras displaying distorted images. The recall affects 13 car models from 2015-2019, and dealers will replace the cameras free of charge.

In the USA, Ford recalls almost 1.5 million cars due to a faulty rearview camera - Reuters

Automaker Ford is recalling about 1.5 million vehicles in the United States due to problems with rearview cameras. They recorded an inverted, distorted, or empty image, Reuters reports, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The recall affects certain vehicles from the 2015 to 2019 model years: Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, and Ranger

- NHTSA reported.

Ford dealers will inspect and replace vehicle cameras free of charge for owners, the US auto safety regulator said.

Also, Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International is recalling more than 250,000 rearview cameras installed on certain Ford and Stellantis models, the agency said in a separate statement.

Addition

The release of Ford's next-generation electric pickup and van has been delayed again. The company is postponing these two projects to focus on more affordable offerings.

Automaker Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 355,000 trucks in the United States due to an instrument panel display issue.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldAuto
Reuters
United States