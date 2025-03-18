In the USA, a significant number of citizens support increased aid to Ukraine - poll
Kyiv • UNN
46% of Americans believe that the US is not doing enough to help Ukraine in the war with Russia, support has increased by 16% since December. Most want the US to help Ukraine regain territory.
As of today, when Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for more than three years, 46% of Americans are convinced that the United States is not doing enough to help our country in this war. Thus, support for aid to Ukraine in American society has increased by 16% compared to December last year, writes UNN with reference to Gallup.
Details
At the same time, the share of those who believe that the United States is doing too much (30%) or enough (23%) for Ukraine has decreased.
So far, the highest percentage of Americans who believed that the United States was not doing enough to help Ukraine was 38% and was recorded during the initial measurement of this issue in August 2022.
At that time, opinions were divided more evenly: 36% said that the United States provides an adequate amount of support, and 24% believed that it was doing too much.
In the first half of 2023, Americans became more satisfied with the US involvement, as by June the number of those who said they were providing enough assistance to Ukraine increased to 43%.
In Tacoma, the American sister city of Brovary, a Day of Solidarity with the People of Ukraine was introduced - Sapozhko18.03.25, 15:23 • 18041 view
However, the opinion soon changed amid criticism from some Republican leaders regarding the amount of aid that the United States provides to Ukraine for waging war. In October 2023, 41% of respondents believed that the United States was doing too much to help Ukraine. Also, two surveys in 2024 showed that opinions were divided, although about 40% still say that the United States is doing too much.
The latest strengthening of Americans' belief that the United States is not doing enough to help Ukraine is due to an increase in the number of supporters of this opinion among voters of both political parties. In particular, the number of such people among supporters of the Democratic Party increased by 31%, and among supporters of the Republican Party by 14%. Moreover, among Republicans, the number of those who believe that the United States is doing too much for Ukraine has decreased.
Other survey results in March 2025 showed the following results:
53% of Americans want the United States to help Ukraine regain territory, even if it prolongs the conflict. 63% believe that neither side will win the war.
Addition
Beijing may provide assistance in the reconstruction of Ukraine "in accordance with the wishes of the parties." This was stated by a spokesman for the China International Development and Cooperation Agency, also known as China Aid, Li Ming.
Talks about post-war support for Ukraine became relevant after US President Donald Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine.
First Deputy White House Press Secretary Harrison Fields said that US President Donald Trump is serious in the context of the upcoming conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.