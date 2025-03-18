In the USA, a significant number of citizens support increased aid to Ukraine - poll

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
In the USA, a significant number of citizens support increased aid to Ukraine - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13907 views

46% of Americans believe that the US is not doing enough to help Ukraine in the war with Russia, support has increased by 16% since December. Most want the US to help Ukraine regain territory.

In the USA, a significant number of citizens support increased aid to Ukraine - poll

As of today, when Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for more than three years, 46% of Americans are convinced that the United States is not doing enough to help our country in this war. Thus, support for aid to Ukraine in American society has increased by 16% compared to December last year, writes UNN with reference to Gallup.

Details

At the same time, the share of those who believe that the United States is doing too much (30%) or enough (23%) for Ukraine has decreased.

So far, the highest percentage of Americans who believed that the United States was not doing enough to help Ukraine was 38% and was recorded during the initial measurement of this issue in August 2022.

At that time, opinions were divided more evenly: 36% said that the United States provides an adequate amount of support, and 24% believed that it was doing too much.

In the first half of 2023, Americans became more satisfied with the US involvement, as by June the number of those who said they were providing enough assistance to Ukraine increased to 43%.

In Tacoma, the American sister city of Brovary, a Day of Solidarity with the People of Ukraine was introduced - Sapozhko18.03.25, 15:23 • 18041 view

However, the opinion soon changed amid criticism from some Republican leaders regarding the amount of aid that the United States provides to Ukraine for waging war. In October 2023, 41% of respondents believed that the United States was doing too much to help Ukraine. Also, two surveys in 2024 showed that opinions were divided, although about 40% still say that the United States is doing too much.

The latest strengthening of Americans' belief that the United States is not doing enough to help Ukraine is due to an increase in the number of supporters of this opinion among voters of both political parties. In particular, the number of such people among supporters of the Democratic Party increased by 31%, and among supporters of the Republican Party by 14%. Moreover, among Republicans, the number of those who believe that the United States is doing too much for Ukraine has decreased.

Other survey results in March 2025 showed the following results:

53% of Americans want the United States to help Ukraine regain territory, even if it prolongs the conflict. 63% believe that neither side will win the war.

Addition

Beijing may provide assistance in the reconstruction of Ukraine "in accordance with the wishes of the parties." This was stated by a spokesman for the China International Development and Cooperation Agency, also known as China Aid, Li Ming.

Talks about post-war support for Ukraine became relevant after US President Donald Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine.

First Deputy White House Press Secretary Harrison Fields said that US President Donald Trump is serious in the context of the upcoming conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Democratic Party (United States)
Republican Party (United States)
Donald Trump
China
United States
Ukraine
