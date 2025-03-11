In the US, there is hope that the Russians will also say "yes" to peace
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Ukraine's readiness to accept the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The US is resuming intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine.
The USA hopes that Russia will also say "yes" to peace. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN.
We hope that the Russians will also say yes to peace... Today Ukraine needs to take its steps to achieve results
He noted that today the USA proposed to Ukraine to cease fire and Ukraine accepted this idea to move this conflict to its final stage.
Additionally
On March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, under the gracious hospitality of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the United States and Ukraine made important steps towards restoring reliable peace in Ukraine.
As stated in the announcement, the United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and restoring security assistance to Ukraine.