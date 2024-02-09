ukenru
In the US, judges question Trump's exclusion from the election

In the US, judges question Trump's exclusion from the election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24118 views

The U.S. Supreme Court appears likely to refuse to disqualify Donald Trump from running for president in 2024 over his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots, questioning whether states or Congress have the authority to set such standards.

Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court held a lengthy debate on the case of Donald Trump's disqualification from the election due to his alleged involvement in the uprising and attack on the Capitol.

The case could have lasting implications for the upcoming 2024 general election cycle in the United States, as it puts Trump (the Republican Party's favorite) and the US Supreme Court justices face to face in a likely rematch with incumbent President Joe Biden.

This was reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

The Supreme Court is likely to reject an attempt to exclude Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential election, as justices representing different ideological streams said on Thursday that Congress, not individual states, should set the standards by which a presidential candidate can be disqualified for participating in an insurrection, the newspaper writes.

This will be the first time that Trump's status, or that of any other presidential candidate, will be reviewed under this constitutional "sedition" provision in the nation's highest court, and it is one of the largest presidential election cases to be heard by the Supreme Court since 2000, when it upheld the election of George W. Bush over Al Gore.

Five missing Marines found dead after helicopter crash in US09.02.24, 09:51 • 21736 views

A final ruling on Trump would largely end attempts in Colorado, Maine and other states to keep his name off the ballot. The justices may act quickly, so that a decision will be available before Super Tuesday, March 5, when Colorado, Maine, and 13 other states hold their primaries.

During Thursday's debate, both conservative and liberal judges questioned whether Trump could be disqualified as president again because of his attempts to fix his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, which culminated in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Their main concern was whether Congress should act before states could invoke a constitutional provision that was enacted after the Civil War to prevent former officials who "participated in the rebellion" from holding office again. There have also been questions about whether the president is covered by the provision.

US strikes at Houthis' military equipment in Yemen09.02.24, 06:43 • 28335 views

Trump is represented by Jonathan F. Mitchell, who has argued cases before the Supreme Court and taught at the law schools of Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Chicago, and George Mason University.

Mitchell argued that the riot in the Capitol was not an uprising, and even if it was, Trump was not directly involved.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Trump called the Supreme Court's reasoning "a great thing to watch in so many ways.

I hope that democracy in this country will continue

- he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Recall

The European Commission is preparing for a possible increase in trade restrictions and a more aggressive political style if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election.

The U.S. Senate has supported a procedural vote on a bill to provide $95 billion in joint assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without additional funding for border security.

Ukraine to receive first tranche under new €50 billion EU package within weeks - FT09.02.24, 09:32 • 33837 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

european-commissionEuropean Commission
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
taiwanTaiwan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
floridaFlorida

