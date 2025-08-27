In the US, Ford recalls over 355,000 trucks due to instrument panel issues - Reuters

Automaker Ford Motor Company is recalling over 355,000 trucks in the United States due to an issue with the instrument cluster display. This is reported by Reuters, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The recall affects certain 2025-2026 Ford models – F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD, and F-250 SD – as well as the 2025 F-150.

The instrument cluster controls the digital display on the vehicle's dashboard, showing important information such as speed, fuel level, and navigation. According to the U.S. auto safety regulator, an instrument cluster that does not display critical information, such as warning indicators or vehicle speed, increases the risk of a crash.

The report adds that the cluster may fail during engine startup, and that the software will be updated by a dealer or via an over-the-air update free of charge.

Addition

Ford has postponed the launch of its Project T3 electric pickup and next-generation electric van for the second time, pushing it back to 2028. This decision will allow the company to focus on developing more affordable electric vehicles, including a mid-size pickup truck in 2027.

Ford Motor is recalling 850,318 vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential low-pressure fuel pump malfunction that could lead to engine stalling. The defect has been found in 10% of the vehicles, including Lincoln Aviator, F-150, and Mustang models.