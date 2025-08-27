In the US, Ford recalls over 355,000 trucks due to instrument panel issues - Reuters

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 132 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 30388 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 27352 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 8828 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 26851 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 27502 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 33577 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 79292 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 77447 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 109214 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machineAugust 27, 05:54 AM • 47985 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 45920 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 58548 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 28476 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 26781 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 916 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 1588 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 30388 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 79289 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 89594 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
George Soros
Binyamin Netanyahu
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 16385 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 27010 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 28708 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 59110 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 33528 views
Actual
Oil
Diia (service)
Facebook
COVID-19
SpaceX Starship

In the US, Ford recalls over 355,000 trucks due to instrument panel issues - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Ford Motor Company is recalling over 355,000 trucks in the US due to a faulty instrument panel display. The issue affects 2025-2026 F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD, F-250 SD models and the 2025 F-150.

In the US, Ford recalls over 355,000 trucks due to instrument panel issues - Reuters

Automaker Ford Motor Company is recalling over 355,000 trucks in the United States due to an issue with the instrument cluster display. This is reported by Reuters, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The recall affects certain 2025-2026 Ford models – F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD, and F-250 SD – as well as the 2025 F-150.

The instrument cluster controls the digital display on the vehicle's dashboard, showing important information such as speed, fuel level, and navigation. According to the U.S. auto safety regulator, an instrument cluster that does not display critical information, such as warning indicators or vehicle speed, increases the risk of a crash.

The report adds that the cluster may fail during engine startup, and that the software will be updated by a dealer or via an over-the-air update free of charge.

Addition

Ford has postponed the launch of its Project T3 electric pickup and next-generation electric van for the second time, pushing it back to 2028. This decision will allow the company to focus on developing more affordable electric vehicles, including a mid-size pickup truck in 2027.

Ford Motor is recalling 850,318 vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential low-pressure fuel pump malfunction that could lead to engine stalling. The defect has been found in 10% of the vehicles, including Lincoln Aviator, F-150, and Mustang models.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldAuto
Reuters
United States