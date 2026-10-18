In the United States, a truck drove onto a field during a children’s game; a 6-year-old boy was among those killed.

In Wichita, Kansas, a truck drove onto a field where a children’s soccer match was taking place. The incident killed a six-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, while 10 other people were hospitalized with injuries. Reuters reports this, citing police, according to UNN.

Wichita Police Captain Aaron Moses said at a press conference that the injuries ranged from minor to serious, but according to preliminary information, none of the victims is in life-threatening condition. He said the deaths of the two victims were pronounced at the scene.

Moses said that a 34-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the truck, which stopped on a field in the western part of the Stryker Sports Complex. She is cooperating with the investigation; when asked whether she had been arrested, the police representative only said that she was currently in custody.

"We know what happened, but right now we are doing everything we can to determine why it happened — we do not yet have an answer to that question," Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said.

According to police, those injured included two five-year-old children, two eight-year-olds, one nine-year-old child and five adults. In addition to these 10 people, another adult was also taken to hospital because of a health issue unrelated to the injuries.

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According to Moses, the driver's child was playing soccer at the same sports complex, but on a different field — not the one where the tragedy occurred. There were also two underage passengers in the truck.

Moses said the first reports of the incident began reaching emergency services at 3:25 p.m. local time (8:25 p.m. GMT).

"Today is a heartbreaking day for Wichita," Mayor Lily Wu said. "Families came to the Stryker Sports Complex to enjoy a Saturday afternoon watching their children play soccer, and no one could have imagined that such a tragedy would unfold."