In the TOT of Ukraine, Russians massively block cards due to panic fear of resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians are massively blocking bank cards of local residents. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that even for transfers of several hundred rubles, one can get a "freeze."

Even legal transactions fall under blocking: assistance to relatives, repayment of debts, "tips" for coffee. Rosinformnadzor has the right to stop any transfers for 30 days if they seem "suspicious" - indicated in the CNR.

They call it "fear" - the enemy is afraid of the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian underground, so it applies financial repression to complicate the life of the resistance.

"But no blockades will stop our struggle," emphasized the CNR.

Reminder

Russians in TOT declared the property of Ukrainians "ownerless" and threaten with criminal charges for its use without permission. Even relatives can be punished for "self-seizure."

Occupiers leave residents of TOT without communication under the pretext of “security” - CNS