In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNS

September 8, 05:31 PM
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Near Kyiv, a guy beat two men with his feet and a stickSeptember 8, 05:08 PM • 2902 views
Lightning struck a sawmill in Kyiv region, causing a fire - SESVideoSeptember 8, 05:14 PM • 3150 views
What makes us eat more sugar? Scientists have found an unexpected reasonSeptember 8, 05:48 PM • 4564 views
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membershipSeptember 8, 08:07 PM • 6828 views
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhoto10:29 PM • 3608 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 23309 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 22904 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 76960 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 59796 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 60660 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 12524 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 12644 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 76965 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 40556 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 44492 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia are threatening criminal prosecution for the detection of Ukrainian television antennas. Since October, the invaders have promised punishment for "Horynych" antennas, which provide access to the truth.

In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are threatening those found with Ukrainian television antennas. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that since October, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders have been threatening criminal prosecution for detecting "Horynych" (antennas for Ukrainian TV).

The CNR has already reported on raids to seize equipment that provides access to truth and destroys the Russian propaganda system 

- the post says.

"The Kremlin blocks everything it cannot control, instead imposing the 'Russian world' package with propaganda channels. Ukrainians are not in a hurry to agree to this, so the enemy resorts to threats," the CNR added.

Recall

The occupiers banned Ukrainian terrestrial television equipment in the TOT, including "Horynych" antennas, replacing them with "Russian world" kits. 

Russian occupiers are massively seizing television antennas in the temporarily occupied territories. Instead, they issue a "Russian world" kit with access only to propaganda channels.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories force schoolchildren to install the spy messenger MAX - Center for National Resistance04.09.25, 07:05 • 2787 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Fake news
Zaporizhzhia Oblast