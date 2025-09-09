In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are threatening those found with Ukrainian television antennas. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that since October, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders have been threatening criminal prosecution for detecting "Horynych" (antennas for Ukrainian TV).

The CNR has already reported on raids to seize equipment that provides access to truth and destroys the Russian propaganda system - the post says.

"The Kremlin blocks everything it cannot control, instead imposing the 'Russian world' package with propaganda channels. Ukrainians are not in a hurry to agree to this, so the enemy resorts to threats," the CNR added.

Recall

The occupiers banned Ukrainian terrestrial television equipment in the TOT, including "Horynych" antennas, replacing them with "Russian world" kits.

Russian occupiers are massively seizing television antennas in the temporarily occupied territories. Instead, they issue a "Russian world" kit with access only to propaganda channels.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories force schoolchildren to install the spy messenger MAX - Center for National Resistance