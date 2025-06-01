In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, the occupiers announced "donations" to "budget employees" for the needs of the Russian army

The Russians introduced mandatory fees for employees of the occupation structures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The funds will be directed to the needs of the Russian army. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy introduced extortion for collaborators from fake state structures - the statement reads.

It is noted that the Russians actually forced "state employees" to donate to the needs of the Russian army in its war of aggression.

In particular, in the TOT of Kherson region, each structure took "patronage" over certain military units in the combat zone - reported in the CNS.

"Propaganda, as always, presents this as a "voluntary initiative" in order to create the illusion of support for the occupation among the local population," the National Resistance Center summarized.

Russia is actively militarizing the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, replacing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation". The Kremlin is strengthening control by introducing programs to integrate veterans into the occupation administrations.

