Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 74414 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 114907 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 64130 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 146906 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 142643 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 118128 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 107542 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 106902 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 126311 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, the occupiers announced "donations" to "budget employees" for the needs of the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

The Russians introduced mandatory fees for employees of the occupation structures in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. The funds will go to the needs of the Russian army, collaborators of Kherson region took "patronage" over the units.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, the occupiers announced "donations" to "budget employees" for the needs of the Russian army

The Russians introduced mandatory fees for employees of the occupation structures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The funds will be directed to the needs of the Russian army. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy introduced extortion for collaborators from fake state structures

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the Russians actually forced "state employees" to donate to the needs of the Russian army in its war of aggression.

In particular, in the TOT of Kherson region, each structure took "patronage" over certain military units in the combat zone

- reported in the CNS.

"Propaganda, as always, presents this as a "voluntary initiative" in order to create the illusion of support for the occupation among the local population," the National Resistance Center summarized.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
