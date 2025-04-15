In the Sumy direction, border guards destroyed enemy assault groups, equipment and communication means
Kyiv • UNN
Fighters of the 5th border detachment thwarted an enemy attempt to break through into the territory of Sumy region. Enemy assault groups, equipment and communications were destroyed. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN writes.
