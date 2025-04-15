In the Sumy direction, border guards destroyed enemy assault groups, equipment and communication means

Fighters of the 5th border detachment thwarted an enemy attempt to break through into the territory of Sumy region. Enemy assault groups, equipment and communications were destroyed. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN writes.

During the performance of combat tasks, in one of the areas of active combat operations, border guards mercilessly destroyed enemy assault groups, equipment and communications, which are legitimate targets of the Defense Forces of Ukraine - the report says.

As a result of the effective work of UAV operators of the 5th border detachment, enemy ATVs, communications equipment and assault groups of Russians trying to enter the territory of Sumy region were destroyed.

