In the past 24 hours, on April 14, Russian troops lost 1,180 soldiers and 68 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.15.25 are approximately:

personnel - 935160 (+1180) people eliminated

tanks - 10629 (+7)

combat armored vehicles - 22150 (+20)

artillery systems - 26290 (+68)

MLRS - 1364 (+2)

air defense equipment - 1132 (+2)

aircraft - 370 (0)

helicopters - 335 (0)

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 32691 (+147)

cruise missiles - 3145 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers - 44339 (+210)

special equipment - 3801 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2025, Russian troops have suffered record losses - more than 140,000 people killed and wounded. This was announced last week by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.