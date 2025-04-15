Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,180 invaders and 68 artillery systems
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff, on April 14, the Russian army lost 1,180 soldiers and 68 artillery systems. Since the beginning of 2025, the losses of the Russian Federation have exceeded 140,000.
In the past 24 hours, on April 14, Russian troops lost 1,180 soldiers and 68 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.15.25 are approximately:
- personnel - 935160 (+1180) people eliminated
- tanks - 10629 (+7)
- combat armored vehicles - 22150 (+20)
- artillery systems - 26290 (+68)
- MLRS - 1364 (+2)
- air defense equipment - 1132 (+2)
- aircraft - 370 (0)
- helicopters - 335 (0)
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 32691 (+147)
- cruise missiles - 3145 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers - 44339 (+210)
- special equipment - 3801 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian troops have suffered record losses - more than 140,000 people killed and wounded. This was announced last week by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.