In the Sumy community, an enemy drone hit: the blast wave damaged the windows of a shuttle bus

"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36823 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 39953 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 37984 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 44614 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 41003 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 50158 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 100998 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 41557 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46390 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111566 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36824 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 38458 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 56005 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111566 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 111601 views
In the Sumy community, an enemy drone hit: the blast wave damaged the windows of a shuttle bus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 427 views

An enemy drone attacked the Sumy community around 6:00 PM, hitting the Kovpakivskyi district. The blast wave damaged the windows of a shuttle bus, several private cars, and a residential building; there are no casualties.

In the Sumy community, an enemy drone hit: the blast wave damaged the windows of a shuttle bus

The enemy attacked the Sumy community with a drone. The blast wave damaged the windows of a shuttle bus that was passing by at the time of the attack, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy OVA.

Details

According to the OVA, at about 6:00 p.m., an enemy UAV attacked the Sumy community.

There was a hit in the Kovpakivskyi district of the regional center. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

- the message says.

Add

In addition, as reported by the OVA, the blast wave damaged the windows of a shuttle bus that was passing by at the time of the attack. The driver promptly drove to a safe distance and let the passengers out – none of them were injured.

Windows in several private cars and a residential building were also damaged.

The area is being surveyed. All necessary services are working on site.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops in Sumy Oblast and advanced in Kursk Oblast - General Staff30.06.25, 15:25 • 24752 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Sumy
