In the Sumy community, an enemy drone hit: the blast wave damaged the windows of a shuttle bus

The enemy attacked the Sumy community with a drone. The blast wave damaged the windows of a shuttle bus that was passing by at the time of the attack, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy OVA.

According to the OVA, at about 6:00 p.m., an enemy UAV attacked the Sumy community.

There was a hit in the Kovpakivskyi district of the regional center. Preliminarily, there were no casualties. - the message says.

In addition, as reported by the OVA, the blast wave damaged the windows of a shuttle bus that was passing by at the time of the attack. The driver promptly drove to a safe distance and let the passengers out – none of them were injured.

Windows in several private cars and a residential building were also damaged.

The area is being surveyed. All necessary services are working on site.

