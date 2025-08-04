$41.710.00
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 35327 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 191774 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM • 263960 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM • 138126 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 192823 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 405203 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 344731 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 136963 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 115785 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
In the Siversk direction, paratroopers repelled an enemy assault: a tank, an IFV, and over 10 motorcycles were destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops repelled an assault in the Siversk direction, destroying a tank, an IFV, and over ten motorcycles. The enemy suffered personnel losses.

In the Siversk direction, paratroopers repelled an enemy assault: a tank, an IFV, and over 10 motorcycles were destroyed

The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an assault and defeated the enemy in the Siversk direction. An enemy tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, and more than ten motorcycles were destroyed, UNN writes with reference to the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

 - the report says.

The bet was on surprise and speed. But our soldiers accepted the battle and destroyed:

  • 1 tank (1 more - damaged);
    • 1 IFV;
      • more than 10 motorcycles;
        • enemy manpower destroyed and damaged.

          Slobozhantsi are always first. Always where it's hardest. We work for victory every day.

          - the military added.

          Addition

          The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on Russian troops in the Kursk region. Equipment, weapons, and enemy manpower are destroyed daily.

          Ukrainian paratroopers, together with other units, captured 10 Russian servicemen in the Kursk direction. The occupiers complain about cruel treatment in their own units.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          War
          Kursk Oblast
          Siversk