In the Siversk direction, paratroopers repelled an enemy assault: a tank, an IFV, and over 10 motorcycles were destroyed

The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an assault and defeated the enemy in the Siversk direction. An enemy tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, and more than ten motorcycles were destroyed, UNN writes with reference to the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - the report says.

The bet was on surprise and speed. But our soldiers accepted the battle and destroyed:

1 tank (1 more - damaged);

1 IFV;

more than 10 motorcycles;

enemy manpower destroyed and damaged.

Slobozhantsi are always first. Always where it's hardest. We work for victory every day. - the military added.

Addition

The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on Russian troops in the Kursk region. Equipment, weapons, and enemy manpower are destroyed daily.

Ukrainian paratroopers, together with other units, captured 10 Russian servicemen in the Kursk direction. The occupiers complain about cruel treatment in their own units.