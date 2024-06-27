In the Russian Federation, they announced an attack on a plant in the Tver region that produces aviation fuel: there is damage
Kyiv • UNN
The attack of a drone on the Redkinsky experimental plant in the Tver region of Russia, which produces aviation fuel, caused damage to the pipeline, roof and workshop building.
The UAV attacked the Redkin experimental plant in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, which, in particular, produces aviation fuel. This is reported by the Russian media, reports UNN.
Eyewitnesses report a drone attack on the night of June 27 at the Redkin experimental plant, which is located in the Tver region.
Local residents claim that it fell on a plant for the production of aviation fuel.
The pipeline, roof and building of one of the workshops were damaged at the plant. There were no injuries, all employees were evacuated.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that at night the Russian air defense allegedly destroyed four UAVs over the territory of Tver, two UAVs over the territory of Moscow and one UAV over the territory of the Belgorod regions.
Redkin experimental plant is one of the largest chemical industries in the Tver region, producing more than 40 types of products for various purposes. The company has been repeatedly attacked by drones since the beginning of the war.