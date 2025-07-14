$41.780.04
In the Presidential Office on the possibility of enemy strikes during Kellogg's visit: the experience will be conveyed to the US President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3078 views

The Presidential Office commented on the possibility of enemy strikes during the visit of Donald Trump's special envoy: the experience Kellogg might undergo will be conveyed to the US President.

In the Presidential Office on the possibility of enemy strikes during Kellogg's visit: the experience will be conveyed to the US President

The presence in Kyiv of General Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine, is important, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would have to be a "complete idiot" to launch strikes while Kellogg is in Kyiv, explained Serhiy Leshchenko, a freelance adviser to the Head of the President's Office, on Monday during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The very fact of the American high guest's presence is important. Putin would have to be a complete idiot to bomb Kyiv while Keith Kellogg is there, because, of course, to experience bombing firsthand, to spend a night in a shelter, and the next morning to go to the ruins and see tons of debris being cleared, bodies being pulled from under the ruins… The experience Kellogg might have will be conveyed to the American president," Leshchenko explained.

Leshchenko emphasized that Ukraine is expected to receive weaponry, primarily air defense systems and long-range missiles.

"The assistance provided by American partners can help protect the Ukrainian sky; these are Patriots and missiles that we currently need, they are in short supply. They might transfer long-range weapons. In this regard, Germany acts wisely, not making loud announcements about what is being transferred. At the same time, it is developing long-range projects jointly with Ukraine so that over time it will no longer be clear whether it was a German or Ukrainian missile that flew," Leshchenko said.

He added that it is now important to create problems for Putin by all possible means.

"Putin's regime must be in trouble, and how this will happen will be described by historians," Leshchenko emphasized.

Addition

US President Trump's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine to discuss defense, security, weapons, sanctions, and people's protection. Ukraine supports US President Donald Trump's "peace through strength" principle amid Russia's unwillingness to cease fire.

Pavlo Zinchenko

