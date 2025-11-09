In the Pokrovsk direction, almost 40 enemy attacks were repelled, and the enemy is also pressing towards Kostiantynivka - General Staff

ukenru
12:22 PM • 16424 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 28933 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 34322 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 46466 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 47239 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 57717 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 51097 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 51258 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 70012 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 129447 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"It was difficult but inspiring": Jolie on her visit to UkraineNovember 9, 08:01 AM • 9732 views
Russian strikes on Chernihiv region on November 8 and 9: occupiers deliberately attacked energy facilitiesPhotoNovember 9, 09:13 AM • 10180 views
Explosions heard in Russia's Voronezh for the second time on November 9Video11:02 AM • 13816 views
Norway may pledge 100 billion euros from its fund to unblock the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine11:10 AM • 8880 views
Ukraine plans to abolish KVEDs from 202712:33 PM • 11884 views
Publications
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 46535 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 129478 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 162753 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 113325 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 90756 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karol Nawrocki
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Sumy Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 24284 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 60197 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 127303 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 64910 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 73267 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Storm Shadow cruise missile
ATACMS

In the Pokrovsk direction, almost 40 enemy attacks were repelled, and the enemy is also pressing towards Kostiantynivka - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1974 views

As of 4:00 PM on November 9, 2025, the total number of combat engagements exceeded 140. In the Pokrovsk direction, 37 attacks were repelled, the enemy is pressing on 20 settlements and increasing pressure towards Kostiantynivka, and communities in the Sumy region also suffered.

In the Pokrovsk direction, almost 40 enemy attacks were repelled, and the enemy is also pressing towards Kostiantynivka - General Staff

The total number of combat engagements as of 4:00 PM on October 9 exceeded 140. The enemy is pressing on almost 20 settlements in the Pokrovsk area and increasing pressure towards Kostiantynivka. Among the affected communities from the aggressor's new actions are also settlements in the Sumy region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of 4:00 PM on 09.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the advance of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 60 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Bilytske, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Zelene, Dachensk, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and in the directions of Novyi Shakhove and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 37 attacks.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense 19 times near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka and Illinivka. Currently, battles are ongoing in seven locations.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy offensives in the Vasylkivka area and in the direction of Minkivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Siversk. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Borivska Andriivka, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Derylove, and in the directions of the settlements of Chervonyi Stav, Korovyn Yar, Drobycheve. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, there were six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Bologivka, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks, and one more engagement is ongoing.   

Today, communities in the Sumy region, including Boyaro-Lezhachi, Bobylivka, and Bila Bereza, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

- informs the General Staff of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Novoselevka, Sichneve, Orestopil, Stepove, and Verbove. Currently, five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 10 combat engagements in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Vesele, Solodke, Zlahoda, and in the directions of Yablukove and Rivnopillia. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been eight attacks by enemy units – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove in the direction of Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Recall

Over the past day, November 8, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded 970 Russian occupiers. The total enemy losses in the war amounted to 1,151,070 people.

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations are underway to destroy Russians; the enemy is trying to attack in the Myrnohrad area - East Operational Command08.11.25, 20:22 • 8800 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in UkraineNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine