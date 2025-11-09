In the Pokrovsk direction, almost 40 enemy attacks were repelled, and the enemy is also pressing towards Kostiantynivka - General Staff

The total number of combat engagements as of 4:00 PM on October 9 exceeded 140. The enemy is pressing on almost 20 settlements in the Pokrovsk area and increasing pressure towards Kostiantynivka. Among the affected communities from the aggressor's new actions are also settlements in the Sumy region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of 4:00 PM on 09.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the advance of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 60 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Bilytske, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Zelene, Dachensk, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and in the directions of Novyi Shakhove and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 37 attacks.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense 19 times near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka and Illinivka. Currently, battles are ongoing in seven locations.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy offensives in the Vasylkivka area and in the direction of Minkivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Siversk. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Borivska Andriivka, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Derylove, and in the directions of the settlements of Chervonyi Stav, Korovyn Yar, Drobycheve. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, there were six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Bologivka, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks, and one more engagement is ongoing.

Today, communities in the Sumy region, including Boyaro-Lezhachi, Bobylivka, and Bila Bereza, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. - informs the General Staff of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Novoselevka, Sichneve, Orestopil, Stepove, and Verbove. Currently, five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 10 combat engagements in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Vesele, Solodke, Zlahoda, and in the directions of Yablukove and Rivnopillia. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been eight attacks by enemy units – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove in the direction of Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Recall

Over the past day, November 8, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded 970 Russian occupiers. The total enemy losses in the war amounted to 1,151,070 people.

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations are underway to destroy Russians; the enemy is trying to attack in the Myrnohrad area - East Operational Command