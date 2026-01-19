In the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the Defense Forces prevent Russians from conducting direct assaults on Hryshyne

In the northwest, in the industrial zone of Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces are conducting counter-actions that prevent the Russians from accumulating forces for open direct assaults on Hryshyne – one of their priority targets in the Pokrovsk agglomeration. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, writes UNN.

In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, who is trying to penetrate the northern part of the city, above the railway, in small groups and gain a foothold. - the report says.

Due to the counter-actions of the Ukrainian defenders, the enemy is unable to sufficiently accumulate forces in the industrial zone in the northwest of the city. Thus, the Russian Armed Forces are unable to conduct open direct assaults on Hryshyne, which is currently one of the priority targets in the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

Instead, the invaders continue to operate in small infantry groups, trying to move through forest belts and approach Hryshyne from the south.

In Myrnohrad, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in the northern part of the city.

Over the past week, an accumulation of enemy equipment has been recorded in the area of Novohrodivka, south of Myrnohrad.

Subsequently, the invaders plan to use these forces and means to continue assault operations, including the "upper" Myrnohrad. The Defense Forces are working to timely detect and destroy this equipment.

Since the beginning of December, as a result of active assault operations, the operational reserve of the Russian Federation – units of the 76th Pskov Airborne Assault Division – has already suffered significant losses. This forces the enemy to saturate additional units to maintain offensive potential. According to available information, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russia wants to replenish losses by the end of January in several stages.

In total, last week, Ukrainian troops eliminated and wounded 370 invaders. Also, 86 units of automotive and motor vehicles, 20 cannons and self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed and damaged, and almost 1,400 attack UAVs were neutralized.

