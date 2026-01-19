$43.180.08
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. The enemy is pulling up reserves and looking for opportunities to break through the defense, but Ukrainian troops are holding the line.

Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction

The enemy is pulling up reserves to Pokrovsk, looking for opportunities to break through the defense, but despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian troops are holding the line, not allowing Russian occupiers to realize their intentions to break through to the western borders of Donetsk region, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Monday, writes UNN.

The operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. An exhausting confrontation continues in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. About fifty combat engagements take place here daily.

- Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

During a working trip to this area, as the Commander-in-Chief reported, he worked with military command bodies and unit commanders directly on the ground.

The enemy is trying to increase pressure: pulling up reserves to Pokrovsk, looking for opportunities to break through our defense both by sporadic massive assaults and by covert advancement of small infantry groups. In such conditions, organizing defense requires full awareness, flexible decisions, and precise calculation.

- Syrskyi reported.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, special attention was paid to "preserving the lives of personnel and maintaining the combat capabilities of units."

"Based on the reports, I identified priority tasks for the commanders of command bodies and units holding the defense in this direction. The main focus is on increasing the stability of the defense, continuity of logistical support, effectiveness of fire damage, and coordinated interaction between all levels of command. I gave the necessary orders to strengthen support for our soldiers, including the drone component," Syrskyi noted.

"Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian servicemen are holding the line. Their professionalism, endurance, dedication, and combat hardening do not allow Russian occupiers to realize their intentions to break through to the western borders of Donetsk region. Thank you to every commander and every soldier for serving Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to its defenders!" - summed up the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi