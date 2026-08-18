In the Philippines, a student shot and killed a classmate and a teacher, then committed suicide

At a school on the campus of Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the southern Philippines, a high school student opened fire, killing a classmate, after which the attacker died by suicide. Associated Press reports this, citing local officials, UNN writes.

Details

According to Zamboanga Mayor John Dalipe, the attacker was armed with two types of firearms. He first shot at a teacher, then wounded a classmate, who died. The student then shot himself. Two other people were also injured.

Olaso also said that the attacker apparently wore a body camera, which he may have used to livestream the attack. At the same time, the police are currently establishing the circumstances behind this assumption.

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After the shooting, hundreds of students were evacuated from the school building to a safe location. The school is located on the university campus but has a separate secured area.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the shooting

Several hours after the incident, police said that the situation was under control. Parents and guardians of the students were urged to remain calm and follow the school administration’s instructions for picking up their children.

Authorities are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident. Police will provide verified information if necessary and urge the public to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports, photographs or videos that could cause undue concern – said Philippine National Police Chief General Jose Melencio Nartates Jr.

He added that the safety and well-being of the school community remain a priority for law enforcement.

The shooting occurred after three high school students were killed and at least 20 people were injured in another attack in downtown Tacloban in June. After that, police said they were strengthening security at schools across the country.

In the Philippines, crimes involving firearms are common, in particular because of the illegal circulation of weapons; however, school shootings are relatively rare.

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