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Shooting in Kentucky park: one person killed, four injured, including two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6888 views

A shooting occurred at Charles Young Park in Lexington, resulting in one person being killed and four injured, including children aged 4 and 14. Police have not reported a suspect, but there is no threat to the public.

Shooting in Kentucky park: one person killed, four injured, including two children

A shooting occurred in a Kentucky park, leaving one person dead and four injured, UNN reports, citing the AP.

Details

According to media reports, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene following reports of gunshots and found five victims. One person died in hospital, while the injuries sustained by the other four are not life-threatening, according to police.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said that among those injured at Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington were two children, aged 4 and 14.

Weathers declined to provide any information about the suspect but told reporters that he did not believe there was any threat to the public.

Five people were injured in a shooting at Virginia State University15.08.26, 18:25 • 3330 views

"If you know anyone who may be inclined to use a weapon, please let us know," Weathers said. "We would greatly appreciate any help in reporting it before something happens."

The police chief urged anyone with information about the shooting on Saturday evening to call the police.

Antonina Tumanova

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