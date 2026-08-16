Shooting in Kentucky park: one person killed, four injured, including two children

A shooting occurred in a Kentucky park, leaving one person dead and four injured, UNN reports, citing the AP.

Details

According to media reports, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene following reports of gunshots and found five victims. One person died in hospital, while the injuries sustained by the other four are not life-threatening, according to police.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said that among those injured at Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington were two children, aged 4 and 14.

Weathers declined to provide any information about the suspect but told reporters that he did not believe there was any threat to the public.

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"If you know anyone who may be inclined to use a weapon, please let us know," Weathers said. "We would greatly appreciate any help in reporting it before something happens."

The police chief urged anyone with information about the shooting on Saturday evening to call the police.