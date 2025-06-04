$41.640.02
In the Netherlands, a child fell into a coma after eating cannabis marmalade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

In Almelo, the Netherlands, a child fell into a coma after consuming THC marmalade. Two children were hospitalized with dizziness and headache, but their lives are not in danger.

In the Netherlands, a child fell into a coma after eating cannabis marmalade

In the Netherlands, a child ended up in a coma after consuming marmalade containing a psychoactive substance from cannabis. This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegraaf.

Details

The incident occurred in the municipality of Almelo, in the east of the Netherlands.

Two children were taken to the hospital. The child who was in serious condition was transferred to another, more specialized facility.

The children complained of dizziness and severe headache. Tests showed the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the children's blood - a psychoactive substance that is part of cannabis.

Cannabis extract with THC was smuggled into Ukraine from Poland: a criminal group of 13 people has been exposed21.03.25, 10:33 • 11074 views

Additionally

The police reported that the children found these sweets in one of the apartments, and there is no evidence that they were deliberately given these products.

The injured children have been discharged from the hospital and are feeling well.

On Tuesday evening, the candy manufacturer Haribo said it was relieved to hear that the children had recovered and were feeling well. The candy manufacturer said it is doing everything possible to support the authorities in the investigation.

Since possession of such products is not a criminal offense, the investigation is complete.

First cannabis medicines registered in Ukraine: when will they be available in pharmacies08.01.25, 14:14 • 22372 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Netherlands
