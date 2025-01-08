First cannabis medicines registered in Ukraine: when will they be available in pharmacies

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45124 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146093 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126620 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134290 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170392 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110510 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163564 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104441 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129808 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128491 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 31517 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 93700 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101291 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146094 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170392 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163564 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191329 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180565 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128491 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129808 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142674 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134315 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151514 views
First cannabis medicines registered in Ukraine: when will they be available in pharmacies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22292 views

Ukraine has registered the first medicines based on medical cannabis - oral drops made in Spain. The medicines will be available in pharmacies in early 2025 and will be available by electronic prescription.

The first medicines based on medical cannabis have been registered in Ukraine, the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation reported, UNN reports.

Details

"The first medicines based on medical cannabis have been officially registered in Ukraine. These are oral drops from a Spanish brand. As early as the beginning of 2025, the medicine may be available in Ukrainian pharmacies," the statement said.

"The first manufacturer has already registered the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), so the first medicines will soon appear in pharmacies," said MP Olha Stefanyshyna. 

In addition to oral cannabis drops, "hard capsules, dental pastes, and gels will reportedly soon be available in pharmacies." The Ministry of Health approved these forms of the drug in 2024.

In addition, a list of diseases and conditions for which doctors will be able to prescribe medical cannabis treatment was adopted. As noted, the treatment will be available for patients with chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, Tourette syndrome, drug-resistant epilepsy, diseases that cause seizures in childhood, and anorexia due to HIV. 

"So far, the list of conditions is not progressive. The patient community insists that PTSD should be included in this list. So far, we have been able to achieve that medications can be prescribed for other conditions based on the conclusion of a medical advisory committee in hospitals with a scientific base. This will provide access to treatment for more patients who need it," said Inna Ivanenko, Executive Director of the CF ‘Patients of Ukraine’. 

Medicines, as noted, will be dispensed in pharmacies on the basis of an electronic prescription issued by a doctor in the name of the patient. Pharmacies that will manufacture medicines must  have three licenses - for retail trade, manufacturing of drugs, and trafficking in narcotic substances. 

According to the Ministry of Health, a reported 6 million patients are in need of medicines based on medical cannabis. For over 5 years, the patient community has been fighting to make these medicines available in Ukraine. 

Medical cannabis medicines will be available in Ukraine starting next year - Stefanyshyna11.12.24, 15:00 • 15576 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

