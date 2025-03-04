In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 Russian ships with "Kalibrs" - General Staff
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 Russian ships, of which 3 are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles. The total number of missiles on board is 26 units, and there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
In the Mediterranean Sea, as of March 3, there are four Russian ships, three of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. The total number of missiles that these ships can launch reaches 26 units. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
At the same time, enemy ships are not observed in the Black and Azov Seas.
In addition, over the past day, the passage of vessels through the Kerch Strait has been recorded.
During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch Strait was made by: 4 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued towards the Bosporus Strait; 8 vessels to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was moving from the Bosporus Strait.
It is also noted that the enemy continues to violate international norms, in particular the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on their vessels.
