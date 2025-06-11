$41.560.06
In the Lviv region, an FSB agent of the Russian Federation was exposed, who handed over data on the operation of the airfield to the enemy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was collecting data on the airfield in the Lviv region. He photographed objects and transmitted intelligence to the enemy via messenger.

In the Lviv region, an FSB agent of the Russian Federation was exposed, who handed over data on the operation of the airfield to the enemy

The Security Service and the National Police have detained an accomplice of the Russian special services who was giving the enemy data on the operation of the local airfield. The enemy planned to use the received data to prepare and carry out shelling and terrorist attacks in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect in late 2024 and early 2025, on the order of the Russian special services, collected information about the operation and security of the airfield in the Lviv region, as well as about the military equipment that could be there.

He carried out covert photo and video recording of objects from the closest possible distance to the restricted objects. The FSB agent of the Russian Federation transmitted the relevant intelligence data with geolocation marks to the enemy using one of the messengers.

Arson of energy facilities and AFU vehicles: law enforcement officers detained 6 more Russian agents02.06.25, 16:31 • 9878 views

The man was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while performing another task of the supervisor. His phone with evidence of criminal activity was seized.

The suspect has been remanded in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

15 years for treason: man sentenced in Sumy region for передачу enemy coordinates of the Armed Forces of Ukraine07.06.25, 03:12 • 3368 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
