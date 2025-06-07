15 years for treason: man sentenced in Sumy region for передачу enemy coordinates of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing the enemy with the coordinates of the deployment locations of military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

With the support of public prosecution by prosecutors of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a citizen was found guilty of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). By court verdict, he was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property - the statement reads.

The prosecutor proved in court that the convict, while carrying out tasks for an employee of the FSB of the Russian Federation, collected and transmitted information about the locations of military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region, the movement of military equipment, its quantity, and directions of movement.

The man used a messenger to send the occupiers coordinates and screenshots showing the locations of personnel and military equipment - reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is noted that he was aware that the enemy could use the information provided by him to launch artillery or air strikes on these objects.

