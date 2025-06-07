15 years for treason: man sentenced in Sumy region for передачу enemy coordinates of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Publications
Exclusives
Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 53018 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 49007 views

The occupiers are dismantling the captured Ukrainian landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky" for spare parts - partisans

June 6, 04:17 PM • 9088 views

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: the city is being attacked by missiles

June 6, 04:59 PM • 14141 views

In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate the arrival of enemy missiles - OVA

June 6, 05:15 PM • 7986 views
Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 49017 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 53028 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 98140 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 104658 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 132400 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 48460 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 102877 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 146507 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 108628 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 149140 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

15 years for treason: man sentenced in Sumy region for передачу enemy coordinates of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The traitor передавав to the FSB information about the deployment of military personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region. He was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

15 years for treason: man sentenced in Sumy region for передачу enemy coordinates of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing the enemy with the coordinates of the deployment locations of military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

With the support of public prosecution by prosecutors of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a citizen was found guilty of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). By court verdict, he was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property

- the statement reads.

The prosecutor proved in court that the convict, while carrying out tasks for an employee of the FSB of the Russian Federation, collected and transmitted information about the locations of military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region, the movement of military equipment, its quantity, and directions of movement.

The man used a messenger to send the occupiers coordinates and screenshots showing the locations of personnel and military equipment

- reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is noted that he was aware that the enemy could use the information provided by him to launch artillery or air strikes on these objects.

The SBU detained agents of Russian special services who were preparing terrorist attacks in Dnipro and Lviv region. The attackers were planning explosions near the TCC, for which they face life imprisonment.

A Russian agent received 15 years for adjusting missile strikes on the Donetsk region04.06.25, 19:05 • 3060 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tesla
