In the Kyiv region unknown persons opened fire in a shopping center: there is a wounded person
Kyiv • UNN
In Bila Tserkva, a group of unknown persons broke into a sports club in a shopping center and opened fire, wounding a visitor. The police are looking for the attackers.
In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a group of unknown individuals broke into a sports club in a shopping center and opened fire, wounding a visitor. Police are searching for the attackers and establishing the circumstances of the crime, the GUNP in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Kyiv region police are searching for individuals who committed a shooting in one of the shopping centers in Bila Tserkva. It is currently known that one person was injured as a result of the attackers' actions.
The report that unknown individuals entered a sports club in a shopping center in Bila Tserkva and opened fire, as indicated, was received by the police at 11:04.
An investigative team, forensic experts, canine handlers, and medics immediately arrived at the scene.
"It is preliminarily known that a group of unknown individuals broke into the sports club, fired several shots from a weapon, and fled. As a result of the incident, a visitor to the hall was injured and hospitalized," the police noted.
The incident has been registered. The issue of legal qualification is being decided. Police are searching for the attackers and questioning eyewitnesses to the crime.
