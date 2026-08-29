In the Kyiv region, two people are being searched for under the rubble after Russian strike with detonation; Ministry of Defense ordered "full audit" of warehouses

In the village of Myla, Kyiv region, rescuers are still trying to find two more people under the rubble following an enemy strike by Russia and subsequent detonation, which claimed the lives of 37 people and left another 15 injured, the Ministry of Defence reported, ordering a "full audit of sites where weapons and ammunition are stored," UNN writes.

We bow our heads in deep sorrow together with every family that lost loved ones in the terrible tragedy in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region. As of 2:50 p.m. on August 29, 37 deaths and 15 injuries have been reported. Rescuers are still trying to find two more people under the rubble - the Ministry of Defence reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine emphasized: "The placement of explosive storage facilities near residential buildings is unacceptable. All responsible heads of the components of the Security and Defence Forces and the domestic defence industry must conduct a full audit of sites where weapons and ammunition are stored. Such facilities must not be located near residential buildings."

"Rescuers, medics and police officers are currently working at the site in Kyiv region’s Bucha district, while communities are doing everything possible to rescue and support those affected. Russia will certainly be held accountable for all the crimes against Ukrainians that it is committing on our land," the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine stated.

"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a video