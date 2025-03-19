In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the body of a Russian soldier was found in a pond: details of the incident
The body of a 37-year-old soldier was found in the village of Komunar, Kursk region. He left his belongings on the shore, probably committing suicide, no bodily injuries were found.
The body of a Russian soldier was found in a pond in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by local media, informs UNN.
It is noted that the incident occurred on March 17 in the village of Komunar, which is 30 km from the de-occupied by the Russians Sudzha. The soldier probably committed suicide.
Before taking his own life, 37-year-old Denis Sh., a native of the Chita region, left military uniform, a phone, a military ID, a token with a personal number and cigarettes on the shore
It is also reported that doctors did not find any bodily injuries on the body of the deceased.
"It is known that the deceased previously lived in Ulan-Ude. It is unknown whether he has relatives. The cause of the suicide is currently being established," the author writes.
