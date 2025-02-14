ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7723 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51209 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75144 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106331 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76586 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117777 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101124 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153587 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

In the Kursk region, a film crew of the Russian Channel One came under fire, the cameraman was taken to hospital

In the Kursk region, a film crew of the Russian Channel One came under fire, the cameraman was taken to hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29832 views

In the Suzhansky district of the Kursk region, a film crew of the Russian Channel One came under fire. The cameraman sustained a mine-blast injury and will be transported to Moscow.

Today, on February 14, a film crew of the Russian Channel One came under fire in the Suzhansky district of the Kursk region. The channel's cameraman was taken to the hospital, he suffered a mine-blast injury. This was announced by the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinstein, reports UNN.

Channel One cameraman Yuri Sholmov, who was wounded in the Suzhansky district, will be taken to Moscow for treatment. He is currently in the Kursk regional hospital, and his condition is assessed as satisfactory,

- Hinstein said.

According to him, today a crew of the Russian Channel One TV channel was allegedly attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Cherkasy village of Suzhansky district. The injured cameraman allegedly suffered a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wound to the lower leg and an acubarotrauma.

Recall

The Russian military conducted an air strike on a boarding school in the town of Sudzha, trapping 95 people under the rubble. Most of the victims are elderly and bedridden, and rescuers are working at the scene.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World

