Today, on February 14, a film crew of the Russian Channel One came under fire in the Suzhansky district of the Kursk region. The channel's cameraman was taken to the hospital, he suffered a mine-blast injury. This was announced by the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinstein, reports UNN.

Channel One cameraman Yuri Sholmov, who was wounded in the Suzhansky district, will be taken to Moscow for treatment. He is currently in the Kursk regional hospital, and his condition is assessed as satisfactory, - Hinstein said.

According to him, today a crew of the Russian Channel One TV channel was allegedly attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Cherkasy village of Suzhansky district. The injured cameraman allegedly suffered a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wound to the lower leg and an acubarotrauma.

Recall

The Russian military conducted an air strike on a boarding school in the town of Sudzha, trapping 95 people under the rubble. Most of the victims are elderly and bedridden, and rescuers are working at the scene.