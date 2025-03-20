In the Kirovohrad region, the number of wounded due to the massive Russian drone attack has increased to 11
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a massive drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi on March 19, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors. Critical and civilian infrastructure was damaged.
The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on the Kirovohrad region has increased to 11, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the investigation, on March 19 at 22:00, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the city of Kropyvnytskyi using more than twenty ударних unmanned aerial vehicles. The attack lasted more than 2 hours.
According to preliminary information, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors. Two people are in serious condition. Critical and civil infrastructure was damaged
A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
