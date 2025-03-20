"Russian strikes on Ukraine, despite its propaganda statements, do not stop": Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a massive Russian attack on the Kirovohrad region. Russians launched almost 200 "Shaheds" and drone simulators this night, there are wounded, including children.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation, pointing out that "Russia's strikes on Ukraine, despite its propaganda statements, do not stop", and showed photos of the consequences, writes UNN.
Russia's strikes on Ukraine, despite its propaganda statements, do not stop. Every day and every night – hundreds or more drones, and missile attacks do not stop. With each such launch, the Russians show the world their true attitude to peace
But, according to him, always, even in the most difficult conditions, our people can count on the immediate support of employees of the State Emergency Service, police officers, medics, utility services and everyone who helps to clear debris, put out fires, restore destroyed things and, most importantly, save and protect lives.
Tonight, the Russians launched almost 200 "Shaheds" and drone imitators. A massive attack on Kirovohrad region – 10 wounded, including four children, damaged housing, a church and infrastructure
And expressed gratitude to everyone who is now working on the ground and helping to overcome the consequences of Russian terror. "Thank you to those who are always on duty, on the front lines of saving lives. To everyone whose work is a support for all of us by allowing us to continue to fight and live despite everything," the President stressed.
