In the "Forrest Gump" case, bail for Mudra and Mykytas has still not been paid — HACC

As of August 25, the judicial authorities had not received bail money for the defendants in the "Forrest Gump" case — former Deputy Head of the Office of the President (OP) Iryna Mudra and former parliamentarian Maksym Mykytas. This was reported by Kateryna Khomenko, press secretary of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC), in an exclusive comment to UNN.

A preventive measure was only imposed on Mudra today, so there had been nothing regarding her. No money has come in for Mykytas either (— ed.) - Khomenko commented on the current situation.

Context

The NABU and SAPO announced a special operation codenamed "Forrest Gump" on August 19. According to the investigation, members of a criminal organization arranged the legalization of UAH 150 million obtained through criminal means, which was subsequently used to post bail for one of the defendants in another anti-corruption investigation — the "Midas" case. Law enforcement officers are also investigating episodes related to the raider seizure of enterprises and real estate in Kyiv.

Among the defendants in the investigation are former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra and former MP and property developer Maksym Mykytas. On August 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Mudra from the position of Deputy Head of the OP. She herself denies involvement in criminal activity and says she is ready to cooperate with the investigation.

On August 21, the HACC imposed a preventive measure on Mykytas in the form of detention with the alternative of posting UAH 30 million in bail. The SAPO requested that bail be set at UAH 200 million.

On August 25, the HACC ordered Mudra to be held in custody with the possibility of posting UAH 20 million in bail. The SAPO insisted on bail of UAH 150 million. After the court's decision, Mudra said that she had part of the required amount herself and planned to ask friends and acquaintances for the rest.

Mudra on the UAH 20 million bail: "I have many friends and many contacts"

We remind you

The SAPO currently sees no grounds to suspect other OP officials in the "Forrest Gump" case. SAPO prosecutor Vitaliy Hrechishkin said that the investigation is ongoing and that the situation may change.