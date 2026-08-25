Mudra on the UAH 20 million bail: "I have many friends and many contacts"

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra said she would try to raise UAH 20 million to post bail. Some of the amount may be provided by her acquaintances and friends. She reported this after a court hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, UNN reports.

Details

I have some of my own money, as well as money from acquaintances and friends. I will try to find that amount - Iryna Mudra said.

She also said that over the years of her work, she had built up a wide circle of acquaintances and contacts whom she could turn to.

I have many friends and many contacts. Let me remind you how old I am. Over this time, I have accumulated enough contacts - the official emphasized.

As a reminder

The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Iryna Mudra's arrest with the alternative of UAH 20 million bail in the "Forrest Gump" case. The prosecution had requested UAH 150 million.