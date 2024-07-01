In the first six months of 2024, the Ministry of Defense authorized almost 480 new models of weapons and military equipment
In 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine adopted, codified, and authorized for use in the Defense Forces of Ukraine almost 480 models of weapons and military equipment, of which more than half are domestic products. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .
In the first half of 2024, almost 480 models of weapons and military equipment were adopted, codified, and approved for use in the Ukrainian Defense Forces. About 290 of them are products of domestic arms manufacturers,
It is noted that the dynamics of the development of domestic weapons is high, as in 2023 more than 200 samples of weapons and military equipment were adopted and put into service in the Defense Forces, and in six months of 2024 - about 290.
In the list of codified weapons and military equipment samples in the first half of 2024, the largest group is UAVs. In particular, UAVs designed for aerial reconnaissance and drones for various purposes. The next group is ammunition of various types, mostly for UAVs. The third group in terms of the number of codified weapons samples for the first six months of this year is communications and electronic warfare equipment,
The list of new models of weapons and military equipment approved for use also includes engineering equipment, ground robotic systems, melee weapons, demining equipment, and optoelectronic devices.
About 20 samples of sniper and anti-material rifles have been approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one third of them are Ukrainian-made.