In the defense sector, personnel changes: Zhumadilov has a new appointment
Kyiv • UNN
Arsen Zhumadilov leaves the position of CEO of DOT and heads the Defense Procurement Agency. Andriy Sozansky has been appointed as the interim head of DOT.
Arsen Zhumadilov is leaving the position of CEO of the State Rear Operator and will head the Defense Procurement Agency, the relevant authorities reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Starting today, Arsen Zhumadilov is leaving the position of General Director of the State Rear Operator (DOT). Until a new leader is elected, the acting director will be Executive Director Andriy Sozansky. This decision was supported by the supervisory board
At the same time, the Defense Procurement Agency announced a new position for Zhumadilov.
Today, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appointed Arsen Zhumadilov as the director of the Defense Procurement Agency
The agency noted that "the defense procurement system requires clear rules, quick decisions, and effective supply." "The main priority is not just signing contracts, but timely provision of the Armed Forces with the necessary weapons in the required volumes," - states the announcement.
"The task before the Defense Procurement Agency is to make the defense procurement system effective, predictable, and sustainable," - emphasized the agency.
