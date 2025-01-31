Bezrukova dismissed from the Defense Procurement Agency, Zhumadilov to temporarily head defense procurement

According to the decision, the contract with Maryna Bezrukova will not be extended. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine outlined a number of reasons for the change of the head of the Healthcare Organization, UNN reports .

Maryna Bezrukova is dismissed as Director of the Defense Procurement Agency - transmits to the MOD.

Among the key reasons for the change of the Head of the Defense Industry Agency are the failure to fulfill the planned supplies for the frontline, numerous comments from the General Staff regarding poor defense procurement planning and untimely communication from the Agency, and unjustified postponement of delivery schedules. Numerous leaks of classified information are absolutely unacceptable and will be a separate subject of consideration by law enforcement agencies.

Also in , the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that from February 1, 2025, Arsen Zhumadilov will be temporarily acting as the head of the Agency, who will perform these functions until the new director is approved in accordance with the established procedure.

On, the Ministry of Justice upheld the complaint of the Ministry of Defense and canceled the registration action to change the head of the State Enterprise “Defense Procurement Agency”. Bezrukova was suspended, and Zhumadilov was granted the status of interim director.

Arsen Zhumadilov has temporarily taken over the Defense Procurement Agency and is working to improve procurement processes. After analyzing the situation, he will submit proposals to the Minister of Defense on possible changes.

