"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Bezrukova dismissed from the Defense Procurement Agency, Zhumadilov to temporarily head defense procurement

Bezrukova dismissed from the Defense Procurement Agency, Zhumadilov to temporarily head defense procurement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50758 views

Maryna Bezrukova was dismissed as director of the Defense Procurement Agency due to failure to fulfill supply plans and other violations. Arsen Zhumadilov was appointed interim director until a new director is approved.

According to the decision, the contract with Maryna Bezrukova will not be extended. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine outlined a number of reasons for the change of the head of the Healthcare Organization, UNN reports .

Maryna Bezrukova is dismissed as Director of the Defense Procurement Agency

 - transmits to the MOD.

Among the key reasons for the change of the Head of the Defense Industry Agency are the failure to fulfill the planned supplies for the frontline, numerous comments from the General Staff regarding poor defense procurement planning and untimely communication from the Agency, and unjustified postponement of delivery schedules. Numerous leaks of classified information are absolutely unacceptable and will be a separate subject of consideration by law enforcement agencies. 

Also in , the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that from February 1, 2025, Arsen Zhumadilov will be temporarily acting as the head of the Agency, who will perform these functions until the new director is approved in accordance with the established procedure.

Recall

On, the Ministry of Justice upheld the complaint of the Ministry of Defense and canceled the registration action to change the head of the State Enterprise “Defense Procurement Agency”. Bezrukova was suspended, and Zhumadilov was granted the status of interim director.

Arsen Zhumadilov has temporarily taken over the Defense Procurement Agency and is working to improve procurement processes. After analyzing the situation, he will submit proposals to the Minister of Defense on possible changes.

NABU opens criminal proceedings against Umerov - media28.01.25, 21:42 • 29870 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

