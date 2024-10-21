In the capital, a truck plowed into a minibus at full speed: 7 people hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
In the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, a Gazelle drove at full speed into an Ataman minibus at a bus stop. As a result of the accident, 9 people were injured, 7 of whom were hospitalized, and rescuers unblocked a trapped woman.
In the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, a Gazelle drove at full speed into an Ataman minibus carrying passengers.
Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) and the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.
On the morning of October 21, an accident involving a truck and a minibus occurred in Kyiv.
“A Gazelle drove at full speed into an Ataman minibus at a public transportation stop on Vadym Hetman Street.
As a result of the accident, 9 people were injured, 7 of whom were hospitalized.
Rescuers unblocked the woman, who was trapped in the passenger seat of the bus. Investigators continue to work at the scene.
