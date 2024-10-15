Fatal road accident on Makariv-Borodyanka highway: two men killed in collision
Kyiv • UNN
On the Makariv-Borodianka highway, a Mercedes Benz taxi collided with a parked GAZ. The accident killed two men, aged 33 and 26, who were standing in front of the parked car.
A traffic accident occurred on the Makariv-Borodyanka highway, killing two men. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, UNN reports.
Details
According to preliminary data, the driver of a Mercedes Benz minibus failed to maintain a safe distance and collided with a parked GAZ car.
As a result of the accident, a 33-year-old and a 26-year-old man who were standing in front of a parked vehicle were fatally injured and died on the spot.
The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, establishing all the details of the tragedy.
Fatal accident in Vyshneve: Fiat driver hits pedestrian04.10.24, 04:09 • 18202 views