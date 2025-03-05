In the Brovary community, there are 15 assistants for children with disabilities
In the Brovary community, there are 15 assistants for children with disabilities who are close relatives of the students. The assistants have undergone special 60-hour training and help children with daily tasks during their studies.
In the Brovary community, there is a support program for children with disabilities through the involvement of assistants who help in daily life and during school attendance. As UNN reported, the head of the Center for Social Services for Families, Children, and Youth of the Brovary City Council, Lyudmila Mardar, stated that currently, there are 15 assistants working in the community, which corresponds to the number of families receiving this service.
Currently, there are 15 assistants working in the community, meaning 15 families with children with disabilities are receiving the service. Mainly, we do not have strangers as assistants. The assistants are all close relatives of the child. That is, they are mothers or grandmothers
Relatives of children with special needs who decided to become assistants have undergone special training to be able to accompany them in the learning process. After all, a teacher's assistant does not perform the functions of a child's assistant.
A child's assistant is not present in the lessons themselves, but in the corridor while the child is in class. The child's assistant must help the child go to the toilet, eat. If the child is in a wheelchair, it is also very important to be able to move in the wheelchair around the school. That is, they do not help in the classroom
Training for future assistants is conducted at the regional center for social services. After completing a course that lasts no less than 60 hours, they receive certificates that allow them to officially perform this function in the schools of the community.
Despite the effectiveness of the program, there is a problem of low wages for assistants, as they are equated to social workers and receive a minimum wage.
Currently, about 500 children living in the Brovary community may need such support. And, according to Mardar, new applications for training are coming in to join the initiative.
Additionally
In the Brovary territorial community, there is active work being done to ensure accessible education for children with special educational needs (SEN). To ensure quality education in 12 municipal general secondary education institutions in the community, 179 inclusive classes have been organized, where 289 students with SEN study. In addition, inclusive extended day groups operate, providing additional support for children.
In 19 kindergartens in the community, there are 59 inclusive groups attended by 141 children, and three children receive assistance from a child's assistant, the Brovary City Council reported.
Children's assistants play an important role in their adaptation and socialization, helping to create a comfortable and conducive environment for learning. They are a kind of "guides" for the child in the educational space.
In addition, there are teacher and educator assistants working in Brovary schools and kindergartens. Their task is to ensure an individual approach to each child with SEN, helping them to fully realize their potential and achieve success in learning.
The Brovary community is also actively adapting the educational environment for children with sensory impairments, ensuring access to special textbooks, technologies, and inclusive programs.
Moreover, in 12 municipal schools and kindergartens of the Brovary territorial community, resource rooms have been created for children with special educational needs. These rooms are used for psycho-emotional unloading, correctional and developmental classes, as well as for individual and group activities.
In total, there are 2,256 children with special educational needs registered at the Inclusive Resource Center (IRC) in the community, of which 1,426 are of preschool age, and 830 are of school age. To ensure educational accessibility for these children, numerous inclusive initiatives and adaptations have been created in the community.