In the Brovary community, there are 15 assistants for children with disabilities

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 3, 07:36 PM

April 3, 03:43 PM

April 3, 03:18 PM

April 3, 01:51 PM

April 3, 01:03 PM
In the Brovary community, there are 15 assistants for children with disabilities

Kyiv

 • 17363 views

In the Brovary community, there are 15 assistants for children with disabilities who are close relatives of the students. The assistants have undergone special 60-hour training and help children with daily tasks during their studies.

In the Brovary community, there are 15 assistants for children with disabilities

In the Brovary community, there is a support program for children with disabilities through the involvement of assistants who help in daily life and during school attendance. As UNN reported, the head of the Center for Social Services for Families, Children, and Youth of the Brovary City Council, Lyudmila Mardar, stated that currently, there are 15 assistants working in the community, which corresponds to the number of families receiving this service.

Currently, there are 15 assistants working in the community, meaning 15 families with children with disabilities are receiving the service. Mainly, we do not have strangers as assistants. The assistants are all close relatives of the child. That is, they are mothers or grandmothers

- Mardar said.

Relatives of children with special needs who decided to become assistants have undergone special training to be able to accompany them in the learning process. After all, a teacher's assistant does not perform the functions of a child's assistant.

A child's assistant is not present in the lessons themselves, but in the corridor while the child is in class. The child's assistant must help the child go to the toilet, eat. If the child is in a wheelchair, it is also very important to be able to move in the wheelchair around the school. That is, they do not help in the classroom

- Mardar noted.

Training for future assistants is conducted at the regional center for social services. After completing a course that lasts no less than 60 hours, they receive certificates that allow them to officially perform this function in the schools of the community.

Despite the effectiveness of the program, there is a problem of low wages for assistants, as they are equated to social workers and receive a minimum wage.

Currently, about 500 children living in the Brovary community may need such support. And, according to Mardar, new applications for training are coming in to join the initiative.

In the Brovary territorial community, there is active work being done to ensure accessible education for children with special educational needs (SEN). To ensure quality education in 12 municipal general secondary education institutions in the community, 179 inclusive classes have been organized, where 289 students with SEN study. In addition, inclusive extended day groups operate, providing additional support for children.

In 19 kindergartens in the community, there are 59 inclusive groups attended by 141 children, and three children receive assistance from a child's assistant, the Brovary City Council reported. 

Children's assistants play an important role in their adaptation and socialization, helping to create a comfortable and conducive environment for learning. They are a kind of "guides" for the child in the educational space.

In addition, there are teacher and educator assistants working in Brovary schools and kindergartens. Their task is to ensure an individual approach to each child with SEN, helping them to fully realize their potential and achieve success in learning.

The Brovary community is also actively adapting the educational environment for children with sensory impairments, ensuring access to special textbooks, technologies, and inclusive programs.

Moreover, in 12 municipal schools and kindergartens of the Brovary territorial community, resource rooms have been created for children with special educational needs. These rooms are used for psycho-emotional unloading, correctional and developmental classes, as well as for individual and group activities. 

In total, there are 2,256 children with special educational needs registered at the Inclusive Resource Center (IRC) in the community, of which 1,426 are of preschool age, and 830 are of school age. To ensure educational accessibility for these children, numerous inclusive initiatives and adaptations have been created in the community.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
Brovary
