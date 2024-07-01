In the Black Sea, the enemy launched a Russian missile carrier, but without "Kalibr" on board
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Navy has 2 ships in the Black Sea, including 1 missile carrier without Kalibr missiles, 2 ships in the Sea of Azov without missiles, and 2 ships in the Mediterranean carrying up to 24 Kalibr cruise missiles.
The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces published information on enemy naval missile carriers as of 06:00 on July 1, 2024, UNN reports .
Details
According to the Ukrainian Navy, as of Monday morning, they had been spotted:
- there are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, no missiles,
- 2 Russian ships in the Sea of Azov, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers,
- in the Mediterranean Sea - 2 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.
