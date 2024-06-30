$41.340.03
Pletenchuk: Russia has already "signed" that it can be present in the Black Sea only in the format of submarines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109092 views

Russia can now be present in the Black Sea only in the form of submarines, as the threat of remote air strikes has been eliminated and its surface ships can no longer operate there.

Pletenchuk: Russia has already "signed" that it can be present in the Black Sea only in the format of submarines

Among the changes within 6 months of this year are the elimination of the danger of remote mining by Russians from aircraft and the possibility for Russia to be present in the Black Sea  in the format of submarines.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, reports  a correspondent of UNN .

When asked what has changed in the security situation in the Black and Azov Seas over the past 6 months , Pletenchuk replied: 

We were able to expand our capacity in terms of our grain corridor. In this sense, there is more stability. The last such danger that was available to the Russians was remote mining from airplanes. This danger has also been eliminated. The danger of using missile weapons and kamikaze drones remains. This is where we have to work on

- said the Navy spokesman.

According to him, as for the Azov-Black Sea region, the change of commander is significant. 

That is, they (the Russians - ed.) are trying to find new solutions, new tactics, but in principle, the picture remains unchanged. The air component has been strengthened as a replacement for the sea component in the Azov-Black Sea region. This is already noticeable and is an event of the last six months. That is, they have already signed that they can be present in the Black Sea only in the format of submarines. Basically, many things have changed, including the deployment of air defense systems in Crimea, the use of new weapons systems in Crimea, and all of this affects the future picture, the further course of events and the capabilities of our enemy

 ," Pletenchuk said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

