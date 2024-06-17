Russia still cannot afford to have surface ships in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

Russia still cannot afford to have surface ships in the Black Sea. This was announced by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

We see that they are present in the Black Sea only in the form of submarines. This can be considered a chosen tactic of the new commander, who was appointed a few months ago. They still cannot afford to have surface ships in the Black Sea. That's why we see such a situation there, the presence of submarines. Now there is only one, it is a carrier, and this is most likely the chosen tactic - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, there is an entire Russian group in the Sea of Azov.

As for the Sea of Azov, there is a whole grouping there. The main components of this grouping are three Buyan-M cruise missile carriers and three large amphibious assault ships. There are additional units there, these are minesweepers, mostly in support. The purpose of their stay, we believe, is to conduct a training process, given the composition of this ship grouping, given that the Azov Sea is not the best sea for maneuvering, we can conclude that this is a training process - Pletenchuk noted.

Pletenchuk confirmed that this is the fleet that left Novorossiysk for the Azov Sea.

Earlier, Pletenchuk reported that most likely the Russian Black Sea Fleet has expanded its capabilities in Novorossiysk, where it is now possible to reload submarines without having to return to the main basing point in Sevastopol.