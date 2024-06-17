Russia still cannot afford to have surface ships in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15079 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 142804 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 140701 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154373 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 208096 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244287 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151285 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370745 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183191 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149953 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views

08:18 AM • 50777 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 142805 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 142805 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 121745 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 121745 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 140701 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 134242 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 134242 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154373 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154373 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11382 views

10:29 AM • 11382 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12672 views

10:08 AM • 12672 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16818 views

09:23 AM • 16818 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18045 views

09:06 AM • 18045 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 32273 views

07:29 AM • 32273 views
Russia still cannot afford to have surface ships in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27828 views

Russia cannot afford to have surface ships in the Black Sea, relying only on submarines, while maintaining a group of ships, including missile carriers and amphibious assault ships in the Sea of Azov for training purposes.

Russia still cannot afford to have surface ships in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

Russia still cannot afford to have surface ships in the Black Sea. This was announced by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

We see that they are present in the Black Sea only in the form of submarines. This can be considered a chosen tactic of the new commander, who was appointed a few months ago. They still cannot afford to have surface ships in the Black Sea. That's why we see such a situation there, the presence of submarines. Now there is only one, it is a carrier, and this is most likely the chosen tactic

- Pletenchuk said.

The enemy chose the tactics of presence in the Black Sea at the expense of submarines - Pletenchuk11.06.24, 10:05 • 18953 views

According to him, there is an entire Russian group in the Sea of Azov.

As for the Sea of Azov, there is a whole grouping there. The main components of this grouping are three Buyan-M cruise missile carriers and three large amphibious assault ships. There are additional units there, these are minesweepers, mostly in support. The purpose of their stay, we believe, is to conduct a training process, given the composition of this ship grouping, given that the Azov Sea is not the best sea for maneuvering, we can conclude that this is a training process

- Pletenchuk noted.

Pletenchuk confirmed that this is the fleet that left Novorossiysk for the Azov Sea.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, Pletenchuk reported that most likely the Russian Black Sea Fleet has expanded its capabilities in Novorossiysk, where it is now possible to reload submarines without having to return to the main basing point in Sevastopol.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Sevastopol
