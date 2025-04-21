In Ternopil region, the identity of the mother who left her newborn baby on the street has been established

Ternopil police identified the mother who left the newborn child on the street. For what she did, the suspect faces up to three years in prison. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast, writes UNN.

The event occurred in the village of Vyshnevets, Kremenets district. On Sunday, April 20, around 13:45, the police department No. 1 in Laniivtsi received a report that passers-by found a newborn boy near a defunct store. The infant was taken to the hospital, where he was examined. Currently, there is no threat to his life - stated the message.

Details

Police conducted a set of measures to solve the crime: they questioned local residents, processed video from surveillance cameras, checked information about pregnant women in the settlement and surrounding villages, and cooperated with medical institutions and social services.

Inspectors of the educational security service and community police officers also joined in establishing the circumstances. The information collected and provided by them played an important role in the investigation.

As a result of coordinated work, employees of Police Department No. 1 in Laniivtsi, Kremenets District Police Department, together with operatives from the regional criminal investigation department, identified the mother. She turned out to be a 19-year-old local resident. Investigative actions are being carried out with her.

As it turned out, the day before, the suspect had returned from abroad. She was not under medical supervision, gave birth at home, wrapped the child in a blanket, and then took it outside.

Based on this fact, investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 135 (leaving in danger) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of up to three years or imprisonment for the same term. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In Odesa region, grandmother shot her five-year-old granddaughter with a rifle - police