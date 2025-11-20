In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" are operating, where one can get hot drinks, food, and charge phones. The psychological service of these points has already provided assistance to 279 people.
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating – places where everyone who needs help can receive hot drinks, food, and essential items. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.
Details
It is noted that at the "Points of Invincibility" you can also charge mobile phones and other gadgets, and rescuers have set up a field kitchen.
Together with volunteers, entrepreneurs, and caring residents, we are doing everything to support those who find themselves in difficult circumstances
It is also indicated that a psychological service operates around the clock at the points, whose specialists have already provided assistance to 279 people.
Recall
The number of dead in Ternopil as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation increased to 26. Police and other emergency services are working around the clock at the impact sites.
