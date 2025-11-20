In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attack

In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating – places where everyone who needs help can receive hot drinks, food, and essential items. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that at the "Points of Invincibility" you can also charge mobile phones and other gadgets, and rescuers have set up a field kitchen.

Together with volunteers, entrepreneurs, and caring residents, we are doing everything to support those who find themselves in difficult circumstances - the message says.

It is also indicated that a psychological service operates around the clock at the points, whose specialists have already provided assistance to 279 people.

Recall

The number of dead in Ternopil as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation increased to 26. Police and other emergency services are working around the clock at the impact sites.

Zelenskyy on the attack on Ternopil: "Russia will never stop on its own"